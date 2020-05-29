TheKnightReport - Rutgers still a player for 2021 Rivals 4-star OL VanDeMark

Rutgers still a player for 2021 Rivals 4-star OL VanDeMark
The Scarlet Knights are close to putting the finishing touches on their 2021 class, however they remain a contender for a few of the big fish who have been atop their board since the Greg Schiano r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news