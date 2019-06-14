News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 12:05:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers staying in contact with 2020 four-star Abdur-Rahim

Wyd0ovkaivuk327j7ni9
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers has stayed in contact with Rivals four-star recruit Jabri Abdur-Rahim of Blair Academy (NJ). Being so close in their backyard, it’s natural for Rutgers to take a look at a talent as good as...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}