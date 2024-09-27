PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rutgers staves off mistake-prone Washington 21-18 at home

Alec Crouthamel • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@aleccr12
Beat writer for women's basketball here at TKR, as well as covering all other things Scarlet Knights. Also working as a broadcaster with WRSU student radio and hoping to do more in the future!

Rutgers Football held off the Washington Huskies 21-18 to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2012 under the lights on a nationally televised stage at SHI Stadium. Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 115 yards and a touchdown, while Kyle Monangai ran for over 100 yards once again with 135 yards and a touchdown of his own. He also passed Isiah Pacheco for seventh-most yards in program history in the second quarter. Ian Strong led the way in receiving with 5 catches for 40 yards and a leaping touchdown to end the first half.

For the Huskies, Will Rogers threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jonah Coleman stole the show on the ground, ripping off multiple big runs and finishing with a career-high 148 yards. Denzel Boston proved to be a go-to weapon for Rogers, catching five passes for 115 yards and both touchdowns.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement

The Scarlet Knights' defense played the epitome of a bend-don't-break game, and it started early on. Washington drove into Rutgers territory on the opening drive, but turned the ball over on downs at the 37.

The Scarlet Knights went three-and-out and Washington responded with a ten-play drive that led to a field goal.

Rutgers imposed its will on the ensuing drive, topping that with a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a 1-yard Monangai touchdown. Washington once again drove down the field into field goal range but this time missed, and Rutgers punted to keep it locked at 7-3 as the second quarter went on.

The Scarlet Knights were bailed out by several Washington penalties, none bigger than an illegal substitution on a blocked field goal, wiping out the turnover. On the ensuing play, Kaliakmanis found Strong on a fade in the end zone that Strong extended fully to haul in.

Rutgers held that 14-3 lead going into the half and kept it for much of the third quarter. They continued to hold strong in critical moments, forcing a turnover on downs at the two-yard line. Another eye-popping run by Monangai got the Scarlet Knights away from their own goal line, but they punted on 4th-and-1 from the Washington 49 shortly thereafter.

The Huskies marched right down the field and scored their first touchdown of the game, courtesy of a 51-yard Denzel Boston catch-and-run.

The two teams traded punts before Rutgers got the ball back at the beginning of the fourth quarter. On a pivotal third down in Washington territory, Samuel Brown V burst up the middle for a 37-yard score to give the Scarlet Knights some breathing room to go up 21-10.

Washington responded in strong fashion, once again marching down the field easily, but they once again came up empty off a missed field goal from 37 yards out.

After another Rutgers punt, Rogers carried the Huskies to the end zone, finding Boston for his second score of the game and Keleki Latu for the ensuing two-point conversion to cut Rutgers' lead to 21-18.

In a final last-gasp drive, Rogers brought the Huskies into Rutgers territory but could not move any further, and Grady Gross' 55-yard field goal went wide left.

The Scarlet Knights' run defense struggled once again, giving up 207 yards on the ground. Washington's offensive line controlled the game for much of the way, opening up holes for Coleman and keeping Rogers upright, as he did not get sacked once throughout the game. Rutgers' defense also did not record a tackle for loss in the game.

The Huskies continually shot themselves in the foot, missing three field goals and committing six penalties for 69 yards, with nearly every one coming in a big spot. Washington outgained Rutgers 521-299 for the game, but ultimately came up short.

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME....

Samuel Brown V takes it to the house from 37 yards out to give Rutgers a double-digit lead.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IVE9VQ0hET1dOIFJVVEdFUlMh8J+PiCA8YnI+PGJyPlNhbXVl bCBCcm93biBWICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NqYlY1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTamJWNTwvYT4pIHRha2VzIGl0IDM3 IHlhcmRzIHRvIHRoZSBob3VzZSBmb3IgYSBTY2FybGV0IEtuaWdodHMgc2Nv cmUhPGJyPjxicj5SVTogMjEgfHwgVVc6IDEwPGJyPjxicj7wn5GJIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9maGpYa3F3WU1HIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vZmhq WGtxd1lNRzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1l0YkZXdU5abzIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZdGJGV3VOWm8yPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1 dGdlcnMgU2NhcmxldCBLbmlnaHRzIHwgVGhlIEtuaWdodCBSZXBvcnQgKEBS dXRnZXJzUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J1 dGdlcnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4Mzk4NjI3NzYyMDM4MDA2NDk/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

UP NEXT....

Rutgers will travel on the road to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium for its first road conference matchup. The game will kick off at 4pm EST and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3J1dGdlcnMtc3RhdmVzLW9mZi1taXN0YWtlLXByb25lLXdhc2hp bmd0b24tMjEtMTgtYXQtaG9tZSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAg dmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07 IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVu IHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3Qg dmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6 bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBl bCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03 MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcnV0Z2Vycy5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRnJ1dGdlcnMtc3RhdmVzLW9mZi1taXN0YWtlLXByb25lLXdhc2hp bmd0b24tMjEtMTgtYXQtaG9tZSZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTQwJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==