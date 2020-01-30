Rutgers staff making early impact on 2021 4-star OL VanDeMark
This past weekend was of major importance for Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and his staff in both the 2020 and 2021 recruiting cycles.Big names from throughout the state were on campus, including...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news