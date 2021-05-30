Rutgers splits Saturday doubleheader versus Illinois to close season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball program has played their final games of the 2021 season. Rutgers played their final two games on Saturday versus the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Scarlet Knigh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news