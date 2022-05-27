Rutgers Softball season ends as Knights drop two at NISC Tournament

After gaining a bid to the NISC Tournament in recognition of their outstanding season, the Scarlet Knights unfortunately dropped their first two games of the double-elimination tournament, effectively ending their 2022 campaign. It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Scarlet Knights in 2022, and all things considered, the ride has been enjoyable.

After a fast start, Rutgers ran through a rough patch mid-season before rallying down the stretch to be in contention for a Big Ten Tournament bid. Unfortunately, the Knights fell short against Purdue, and the final series at home against Michigan State was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns. That cancellation robbed the Knights of their Senior Day celebration and left a feeling of an incomplete end to a nice, bounce-back year. But just days later, the Knights gained a bid to the National Invitational Softball Championship in Colorado, and a chance to extend the season.

Things started off well for the Knights in game one against U.C. San Diego, but soon went south. Powered by home runs off the bats of Payton Lincavage and Kayla Bock, Rutgers held a 5-0 lead at the end of five innings, off a strong start by pitcher Jaden Vickers. But in the fifth inning, the Tritons mounted a comeback, knocking Vickers from the circle with four runs in the top of the fifth inning. Ashley Hitchcock replaced Vickers, but she was unable to stop the Tritons’ offense, which pushed across another three runs over the final two innings to take the win, 7-5.

Facing elimination, Rutgers next took the field against UNLV, with Hitchcock getting the start. Home runs by first baseman Mia Trejo in the first and shortstop Samantha Diaz in the second quickly got the Rebels out to a 3-0 lead. After a triple by second baseman April Visser, UNLV was up 4-0. Freshman pitcher Georgia Ingle replaced Hitchcock, and held the line into the fifth inning, when the Knights scratched out a run to cut the lead to 4-1. But, in the bottom of the inning, the Rebels got the run back to extend the lead to four once again. Vickers replaced Ingle for the final two innings, but the Scarlet Knights could not muster any offense against Rebels’ starter Jenny Bressler and fell to UNLV, 5-1.

