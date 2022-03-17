Rutgers Softball's road trip is over and St. Pat’s home opener is here

The Knights will play host during the Rutgers Tournament, a four-day multi-team event in which they will face UMES (University of Maryland Eastern Shore), St. Peter’s, Fairfield, Holy Cross, and Drexel beginning on Thursday, and concluding on Sunday, March 20. Stony Brook will also compete in the tournament, but they will not face the Knights this time around.

It would be easy to say that the Scarlet Knights are hoping for the Luck of the Irish to shine upon them for their home opener on March 17th, but while it would be nice to have, the team has been getting it done on their own merits.

Rutgers is coming off what can only be called an epic road trip, having been traveling since mid-February on a fair-weather trek that has taken them to Mexico, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, and Arizona. In that time, head coach Kristen Butler has gotten the most out of her returning veterans and newcomers, and will look to continue their winning ways under spring-like conditions that are currently forecasted for New Jersey during the Rutgers Tournament.

The Knights are coming off a productive weekend, in which they first took a high-scoring victory against New Mexico State, but dropped the late game, 5-1, against a powerhouse Arizona State team which is currently ranked No. 22 in the nation. They rebounded on Sunday, March 13 with a 6-3 victory over New Mexico State again, as the ASU/GCU Classic concluded.

A concern last year, the Knights have found their offensive production this season, as the team currently holds a .263 batting average, while holding opponents to .246. Leading the way is Gabrielle Callaway, who is batting .342 with three home runs and 18 RBI. Sophomore Kyleigh Sand has emerged as the sparkplug of the team, batting .325 with 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Junior Payton Lincavage (.299 average, two home runs, 11 RBI) and standout freshman Maddie Lawson (.295 average, two home runs, 15 RBI) have also been stellar with the bat through the first 25 games.

But the offense has only been part of the story. The Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff has been exceptional, having held opponents to four runs or less in 18 of their 25 contests this season. With a team ERA of 3.76, the Knights have a good chance of being competitive in every game, and they will need this to continue when the team reaches the Big Ten portion of the schedule later this month.

Junior left-hander Jaden Vickers has emerged as the ace of the Rutgers staff, currently holding a 10-2 record, a meager 2.87 ERA and an eye-popping 92 strikeouts. Junior Ashley Hitchcock (6-7 record with a 4.10 ERA and 51 strikeouts) and freshman Georgia Ingle (0-0 record, 8.53 ERA and two strikeouts) round out the staff.

Rutgers opens their home schedule with a double-header against the struggling UMES Hawks. The Hawks are 2-16 currently, and in the throes of a four-game losing streak.

The Rutgers Tournament will be held at the Rutgers Softball Complex starting on Thursday and will run through Sunday. During the stretch, the Knights will have six opportunities to get the final adjustments in place before the move into Big Ten play on March 25th, when they host a three-game series against Minnesota.