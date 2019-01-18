Rutgers signee Mulcahy nominated for McDonald's All-American game
Rutgers lone signee Paul Mulcahy is one step closer to competing in one of the biggest high school basketball events of the year. Today, Mulcahy earned the honor of being named a McDonald’s All-American nominee.
Mulcahy has a chance to become the first Scarlet Knight to be selected to play in the game since 2008, when former four-star and Rivals100 guard Mike Rosario played in the game.
“It’s a pretty cool honor to have,” Mulcahy told TKR. “Honestly though I’m just focused on playing my season and my goal is to win the state title.”
Congrats to @paulmulcahy_3 for being nominated to the McDonald’s All American High School Basketball Team!! An error was fixed! Well deserved!!! #RutgersNation #GSBKnights pic.twitter.com/EkGGodnp73— mergin sina (@MerginSina) January 18, 2019
Mulcahy was one of nine men's players nominated from the state of New Jersey and is on a list that includes Bryan Antoine (Villanova), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Khalil Whitney (Kentucky), Khalif Battle (Butler), Josh Pierre-Louis (UNLV), Al-Amir Dawes (Clemson), Alex Klatsky (Florida - walk on), and Colby Rogers (undecided).
In total, the event will select 24 total players selected for the event. The last McDonald's for the Scarlet Knights men’s team was Mike Rosario in 2008.
The final rosters will be announced Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. on ESPN's The Jump and again on the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter on ESPN as well. The game will be held on March 7 and will start at 7 p.m. EST and be televised on ESPN2.