Rutgers lone signee Paul Mulcahy is one step closer to competing in one of the biggest high school basketball events of the year. Today, Mulcahy earned the honor of being named a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

Mulcahy has a chance to become the first Scarlet Knight to be selected to play in the game since 2008, when former four-star and Rivals100 guard Mike Rosario played in the game.

“It’s a pretty cool honor to have,” Mulcahy told TKR. “Honestly though I’m just focused on playing my season and my goal is to win the state title.”