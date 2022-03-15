 Rutgers 'showing most love' to 2024 Rivals250 DL Jordan Thomas
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-15 12:13:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers 'showing most love' to 2024 Rivals250 DL Jordan Thomas

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) defensive lineman and Rivals250 standout Jordan Thomas was not only one of the top performers at the Zone6ix Winter Showcase earlier this month, but a top priority for the Scarlet Knights in the 2024 cycle.

Rutgers is one of 13 schools to offer the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder, who is one of five Garden State prospects to make the Rivals250.

The program is doing well with Thomas and seems to be doing the right things when he dials the phone.

“Rutgers is showing me the most love right now,” he told The Knight Report. “I call them every couple of weeks. I know I’m going there on a visit soon.”

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}