Rutgers 'showing most love' to 2024 Rivals250 DL Jordan Thomas

Don Bosco Prep (NJ) defensive lineman and Rivals250 standout Jordan Thomas was not only one of the top performers at the Zone6ix Winter Showcase earlier this month, but a top priority for the Scarlet Knights in the 2024 cycle.

Rutgers is one of 13 schools to offer the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder, who is one of five Garden State prospects to make the Rivals250.

The program is doing well with Thomas and seems to be doing the right things when he dials the phone.

“Rutgers is showing me the most love right now,” he told The Knight Report. “I call them every couple of weeks. I know I’m going there on a visit soon.”