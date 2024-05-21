Rutgers Baseball shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer was named Big Ten Player of the Year by the conference, according to a release today.

Kuroda-Grauer becomes the first Scarlet Knight to win the award in program history, and the first to win an individual conference award since Pat Kivlehan's Big East Player of the Year award in 2012.

"We are very excited to see Josh be recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Year," Rutgers head coach Steve Owens said in a release. "He is a tremendous all-around player and impacted every game with his hitting, defense and baserunning. We are proud of his many accomplishments on the field this year and equally impressed with how great of a person he is to be around every day."

Two other Rutgers players were also honored by the conference. Starting pitcher Justin Sinibaldi was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team, and pitcher Sonny Fauci was named the Scarlet Knights' recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.