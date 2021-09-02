Rutgers set to open the season versus Temple presented by Franchise Coach

After a long offseason, the Rutgers Football team is back and set to open up the 2021 college football season this week against a former conference foe in the Temple Owls. Today's preview is sponsored by Franchise Coach and here's a quick message from our sponsor. Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade, having been a franchisee and owned multiple businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Adam, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!! Your OWN New Business - Made Easy! Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726

Now back to the preview, here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup. WHEN: Thursday at 6:30pm EST, Big Ten Network WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Temple Owls WHERE: SHI Stadium - Piscataway, New Jersey PLAYERS TO WATCH: QUARTERBACK DWAN MATHIS THE SKINNY: Mathis is a dual threat quarterback that displays the necessary arm strength and accuracy from throwing inside the pocket while being very effective as a runner when things break down. Mathis dynamic ability to put pressure on a defense with both his arm and legs makes him that much harder to defend with the skill set he brings to the quarterback position. He’s a very accurate thrower when on the move and can drive the football down the field with arc/placement. WIDE RECEIVER JADAN BLUE THE SKINNY: Blue is what makes the Owls successful due to his ability to make plays after the catch. The body control that Blue plays with when getting into his routes allows him to get the separation that is needed to win 1 on 1 matchups. When the football is thrown in his area he attacks the football, not allowing defenders to make a play on the ball. In 2019 with a full game schedule, he accounted for 95 receptions, 1,067 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. DEFENSIVE END WILL RODGERS THE SKINNY: Grad transfer Will Rodgers who came from Washington State, brings a consistent motor to put pressure on the quarterback. His first 3 steps off the line of scrimmage are quick and powerful and puts offensive lineman in a bind to block Rodgers. Rodgers ability to use various hand techniques to counter and shed blockers away lets him win the 1 on 1 matchups off the edge as well. Will Rodgers will be one of the leaders for the Temple defense in 2021.