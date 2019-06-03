Rutgers set to host a couple of unofficial visitors this week
The Rutgers Football staff is set to host a couple of different unofficial visitors to campus throughout the week. MONDAY — Transfer DB Bryce Watts (Virginia Tech) The visit will occur soon, he sho...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news