Rutgers seniors take the mic and give their closing thoughts on Senior Day

Rutgers men's basketball seniors Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker, Caleb McConnell, Ralph Gonzales-Agee, and Luke Nathan in that order address the crowd at Jersey Mike's Arena after the Scarlet Knights Senior Day win over Penn State.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

•Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board