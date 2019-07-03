Rutgers sends out offer to No. 23 player in country Quincy Allen
Rutgers assistant coach Karl Hobbs saw enough of 2021 small forward Quincy Allen over the past few months to finally reach out and offer him a scholarship.“Coach Karl Hobbs called me last night and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news