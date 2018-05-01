Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-01 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers sends out offer to 2019 Maryland commit Parker Moorer

Ltluxaxney4lujbymarw
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

This past Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights decided to send out an offer to a commit of a fellow Big Ten school. The staff sent out an offer to 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman Parker Moorer out ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}