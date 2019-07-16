“I kind of saw the offer from one of the other kids who got an offer. So that’s kind of how I found out about it,” he said. “But honestly, my initial reaction was excited to get an offer and I kind of looked into the school a little bit but I don’t really know much about it.”

They left the Nike Peach Jam to head to Atlanta to check out the NBA Global Academy where they extended an offer to 2021 point guard Joshua Giddey of Australia.

With just three days to evaluate talent around the country, Rutgers coaching staff was all over the southern region evaluating kids from all different classes.

The 6-foot-6 guard can play up to three positions on the floor. He’s most comfortable at the point due to his passing ability and he believes that is what stood out the most to the coaching staff in New Jersey.

“Probably that I was a tall guard and my passing ability,” Giddey said. “I thought that stood out for me over the course of the tournament and probably getting to the rim.”

He hasn’t started thinking about what schools he’s interested in attending but he does have an idea of what they should have to keep him interested.

“I haven’t fully started thinking about it. I started thinking more about it now, but it’s probably somewhere that I want to play that’s a good fit,” he said. “Somewhere that’s a good spot that I can enjoy being.”

Virginia, Louisville, Wake Forest, Colorado and others are recruiting him as well and more will probably reach out after he takes his game to Houston for the NCAA camp.

“I see myself as a pass first but capable scorer,” he said. “So, I see myself as a playmaker—trying to set my teammates up to score and also looking for myself close to the rim or at the three point line.”