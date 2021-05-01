TheKnightReport - Rutgers Scores Six Unanswered Runs to Knock Off Nebraska 6-5

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights probably picked up their best win of the season on Saturday night as they scored six unanswered runs to defeat Nebraska 6-5. The Scarlet Knights showed no quit as five of the six runs were scored in the last three innings to extend their winning streak to four games.

Rutgers had left-handed graduate transfer Ben Wereski on the mound and he didn’t have his best stuff as the Columbia transfer struggled against the Cornhuskers lineup. Wereski threw 3.2 innings allowing six hits, five runs (four earned) and two walks.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi came in relief for Wereski and kept the Scarlet Knights in the game. Sinibaldi pitched 2.1 innings allowing two hits, no runs, two walks and one strikeout.

Right-handed pitcher Parker Scott picked up his first win of the season as he pitched very well against Nebraska’s offense. Scott threw two innings allowing no hits, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the ninth, Rutgers head Steve Owens went with right-hander Nate McLain. The JUCO transfer gave up a leadoff single but was able to keep that runner from scoring and secured the second straight series win for the Scarlet Knights. It was also McLain’s fourth save of the season.

As for the Rutgers offense, they played all the way until the end and came up with those clutch hits when they need them. Leadoff hitter Mike Nyisztor had a big night at the dish as he went 3-5 with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

Second baseman Kevin Welsh continues to stay hot as he went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk. Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio also had a productive day at the plate as he went 2-4 with two base knocks in the win.

The two big hits for the Scarlet Knights in the series clinching win came off the bat of Josh Rodriguez and Evan Sleight. Rodriguez came in as a pinch hitter for catcher Andy Axelson and played a two-run home run making 5-3 Nebraska but gave Rutgers some life. Outfielder Evan Sleight came through with the game-winning hit in the top of the ninth as he singled through the left side with two outs giving Rutgers a 6-5 lead.