Rutgers wins! RHoops takes down CC Basketball Academy, 86-47
On Saturday afternoon, the Rutgers Men’s Basketball program played in its second of four scheduled games on its trip in Spain as the Scarlet Knights took on the CC Basketball Academy out in Valencia, Spain.
The Scarlet Knights won by a final score of 86-47. Jacob Young led the team in scoring with 19 points. Ron Harper Jr right behind him finishing with 18 points.
Below are the final stats provided by Rutgers Athletics.
The game ended in three quarters due to moisture on the court.
Rutgers 86 | @CCIBAcademy 47
Safety first. This evening’s game was limited to three quarters due to moisture on the court.
Today was the 2nd hottest day in the history of Valencia. @YEAHLILJ led yet another balanced scoring attack w/ 19 pts.
NEXT UP: Rutgers will hit the road once again, this time to Barcelona, for a matchup against the Mataro All-Stars. The game will take place on Monday afternoon (Aug. 12) at 2:30 p.m. EST.