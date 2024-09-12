Former Scarlet Knights in College Football -- Week Two

in other news
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout
Rutgers women's soccer records fifth straight shutout victory, 3-0, against the Oregon Ducks.
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule
Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Here's all of the Scarlet Knights' matchups.
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech
The TKR crew breaks down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule, talks hoops recruiting and some VT game talk.
Full Printable 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule
Here's the full Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.
Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following Week Three
Here are the early Bowl projections for Rutgers Football following week three of the college football season.
in other news
Rutgers Women’s Soccer Dominates Oregon, records fifth straight shutout
Rutgers women's soccer records fifth straight shutout victory, 3-0, against the Oregon Ducks.
Rutgers Women's Basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule
Rutgers Women's Basketball announced its 2024-25 season schedule. Here's all of the Scarlet Knights' matchups.
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Schedule Release + Keys to beating Virginia Tech
The TKR crew breaks down the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball schedule, talks hoops recruiting and some VT game talk.
One of The Knight Report's newest features will be our former Rutgers Football player tracker, where we will look back at each former Scarlet Knight to see how they performed in college football the past weekend.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board