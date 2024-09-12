Advertisement

Published Sep 12, 2024
Former Scarlet Knights in College Football -- Week Two
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
One of The Knight Report's newest features will be our former Rutgers Football player tracker, where we will look back at each former Scarlet Knight to see how they performed in college football the past weekend.

FORMER RUTGERS FOOTBALL PLAYERS
POS. / NAMENEW SCHOOLPFF GRADEOPPONENT / STATS

QB Cole Snyder

Eastern Michigan

43.8

30-9 LOSS vs. Washington

16-of-27 for 129yds

15 car. for 7yds

QB Evan Simon

Temple

N/A

38-11 LOSS vs. Navy

No stats.

QB Gavin Wimsatt

Kentucky

64.9

31-6 LOSS vs. South Carolina

3-of-7 for 14yds / 1INT

6 car. for 44yds

RB Aaron Young

Old Dominion

67.1

20-14 LOSS vs. East Carolina

25 car. for 83yds / 1TD

2 rec. for 12yds

RB Kayron Lynch-Adams

Michigan St.

62.4

27-24 WIN vs. Maryland

10 car. for 46yds

WR Max Patterson

Delaware

N/A

BYE WEEK

WR Rashad Rochelle

Indiana St

67.9

27-20 LOSS vs. Eastern Illinois

4 rec. for 45yds / 1TD

1 car. for 5yds

OL Tunde Fatukasi

Bowling Green

47.3

34-27 LOSS vs. Penn State

Starting Right Guard

OL Kamar Missouri

UTSA

41.0

49-10 LOSS vs. Texas State

Starting Left Tackle

OL Isaiah Wright

Maryland

N/A

27-20 LOSS vs. Michigan State

Injured.

DE Shawn Munnerlyn

Toledo

60.7

38-23 WIN vs. UMass

Didn't Play.

DE Brian Ugwu

Miami (OH)

N/A

Bye Week.

DE Rene Konga

Louisville

72.2

49-14 WIN vs. Jacksonville State

1 Total Tackles

DE Cam'Ron Stewart

Temple

58.1

38-11 LOSS vs. Navy

6 Total Tackles (4 solo)

DE Shawn Collins

App State

58.2

66-20 LOSS vs. Clemson

No stats recorded.

LB Chris Conti

Rice

N/A

69-7 WIN vs. Texas Southern

Didn't Play.

LB Austin Dean

Georgia Tech

N/A

31-28 LOSS vs. Syracuse

Didn't Play.

S Alijah Clark

Syracuse

65.4

31-28 WIN vs. Georgia Tech

5 Total Tackles (2 solo)

1 Pass Deflection

S Carnell Davis

Duquesne

46.2

56-0 LOSS vs. Boston College

2 Total Tackles (1 solo)

