SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Montvale (NJ) St. Joe’s Regional High School three-star defensive back Elijuwan Mack has signed his national letter of intent and is now officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Statistics



• This past season, Mack’s senior year, he had 75 total tackles (49 solo), seven tackles for loss, three passes deflected, two interceptions, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.

• The year before that he had 54 total tackles (35 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, two quarterback hurries, two interceptions, six passes deflected and one fumble recovery.

Recruitment

• Verbally committed to Rutgers on June 25th, 2019.

• Recruited to Rutgers by assistant coach Nunzio Campanile

• Chose Rutgers over 14 other offers from Boston College, Buffalo, East Carolina, Indiana, Kansas, Kent State, Louisville, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, and Virginia Tech.

Did You Know?

•

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “Mack is an athletic player from a very good, local program. He has some really good ball skills and coverage instincts.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: “Elijuwan Mack is a prospect that should bring in a lot of excitement for Rutgers football fans. Listed 6-foot, 185-pounds, he brings solid size at the safety position and with some time in the weight room could develop quickly into an impact player for the Scarlet Knights. When watching the tape, he does a terrific job of tracking where the ball is in the air and making the play on it. He also isn’t afraid to stick his nose in there and fill holes on run plays. The three-star defensive back is a steal for the Scarlet Knights and he is definitely someone to keep an eye on heading into his freshman season next year.”