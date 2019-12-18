SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep three-star running back Kyle Monangai is now officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Statistics

• As a senior, Monangai had 124 carries for 845 yards and 7 TDs, along with 25 receptions for 413 yards and 5 TDs and added 9 kickoff returns for 224 yards.

Honors

• First Team All-Bergen County

• Jersey Sports Zone Zoneman Finalist

• USA Today's All-New Jersey Honorable Mention

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on December 17th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 25 other offers from Air Force, Albany, Army, Buffalo, California, Central Michigan, Colgate, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Elon, Fordham, Harvard, Howard, Lehigh, Massachusetts, Monmouth, Navy, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Rhode Island, Richmond, Villanova, William & Mary and Yale.

Did You Know?

• Monangai's older brother (Kevin) played at Villanova, where he was named first team All-CAA in 2012. He is now an assistant coach in the NFL with the New York Giants.

• Monangai is now the fourth Don Bosco Prep prospect on the Scarlet Knights, joining the likes of WR Christian Dremel, OL Michael Maietti, DB Lawerence Stevens and K Guy Fava.

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “This guy has been overlooked by a lot of power five schools and he’s a work horse. A guy who can pound the rock. He has good speed, good vision and he’s just a very reliable back. He’s somebody that really fits that Rutgers and Greg Schiano mindset. This is really the kind of play that he is looking for at Rutgers.”

• TKR Offensive Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: “Monangai is an impressive running back for his size and someone who is an instant playmaker once he touches the football. He has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and it's what makes him the special back that he is.

When you watch his tape, you see Monangai has solid body control and balance when moving laterally, allowing him to be so elusive when approaching defenders in the open field. One part of his game that I’ve seen improvement from over the past year or so is his vision at the line of scrimmage. He has really good patience allowing holes to develop, which tells me he has grown as a ball carrier.

He’s also an instinctive runner and combine that with the physical attributes that he already possesses and it gives him the ability to be a three down back. Monangai's speed and acceleration are some of the best that I’ve seen so far in the state of New Jersey. He has great acceleration within the 5-10-yard radius, and outstanding top end speed to finish off his runs. Overall Monangai has flown under the radar a bit because of his height, but he’s the total package of what you want in a running back and should be a nice fit for the Scarlet Knights."