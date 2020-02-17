SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

New Rochelle (NY) athlete Jessie Parson III is officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight after signing his letter of intent on Friday.

Statistics

• As a senior, Parson III rushed for 1684 yards (14.5 ypc) and 26 touchdowns on the year.

• As a junior, Parson III finished with nine rushing touchdowns and three interceptions on defense.

Honors

• Section One Player of the Year

• Section One / Class AA Player of the Year

• Section One / Class AA Most Outstanding Back

• New Rochelle High School All-Decade team

• New York State Sportswriters Association Co-Player of the Year

• New York State High School Football Coaches Association Player of the Year

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on December 20, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 2 other offers from UMass and New Mexico Highlands.

Did You Know?

• Parson III broke multiple New Rochelle High School rushing records set by former Rutgers Football legend Ray Rice.

• He is also the fourth running back from New Rochelle to play at the division I level since 2015, joining the likes of Jonathan Forrest (2015 - Temple), Romeo Holden (2018 - Monmouth) and Jordan Forrest (2019 - Holy Cross),

They Said It

• TKR Offensive Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: ""I chose Rutgers because I wanted to play football at the highest level possible and I feel that the Big Ten is that place. I also chose Rutgers because of coach (Greg) Schiano as well. I like what he stands for and I want to be apart of what he's doing to put Rutgers back on the map."

"I'd also say I connected pretty well with my position coach, Tiquan Underwood. We haven't had a long time to build our relationship just yet, since he was just recently hired, but when he got the job he told me immediately that he was pushing to get me to Rutgers and I appreciated that. He thinks I can develop into a great receiver and emphasizes my work ethic. Coming to Rutgers, I believe him and the rest of the staff will give me a great opportunity and environment to do so. Can't wait to keep building with him."

"Ray (Rice) and I are pretty close. He has really high praise for the staff over at Rutgers and he believes I'll be In very good hands in the future."