Manheim Central (PA) three-star quarterback Evan Simon is now officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Statistics

• As a senior, Simon went 154-of-270 for 2625 yards, 25 TDs and 8 INTS / 125 rushes for 930 yards and 15 TDs / 86 total tackles (43 solo).

• As a junior, he went 132-for-249 for 2701 yards, 28 TDs and 10 INTS / 122 rushes 662 yards and 12 TDs

Honors

• Section Two Offense Second Team

• Section Two Defense First Team

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on May 13th, 2019.

• Was recruited by former OC John McNulty.

• Chose Rutgers over 11 other offers from Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut, Lehigh, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Temple, Toledo and West Virginia.

Did You Know?

• Simon is the top ranked quarterback in Pennsylvania for the 2020 class.

• Along with being a pretty good quarterback, one can argue he’s also a solid defensive back.

They Said It

• Manheim Central High School HC Dave Hahn: ““He’s a great kid. He’s a smart kid and an incredible worker. He puts a lot of time into football, just learning more about the game. He also spends a lot of time working on physical abilities, trying to get better each and every day. Not to mention he’s also a leader. He has a strong arm, he’s smart, and he knows where to go with the ball. I think he could be a tremendous player at the Division-I level. I think the sky is limit for him.

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: “When looking at Rutgers commit Evan Simon’s film, you'll notice right away that he has the ability to make different throws from different platforms on the field. Evan throws with great anticipation and puts the football were only his receivers can get it and make a play after the catch. His accuracy in the deep and intermediate passing game is very good whether he’s throwing from the pocket or on the move laterally. When looking at his growth as a quarterback from his junior to senior year, I saw Evan Simon improve with his pocket awareness. He has a great feel inside the pocket when a lot of chaos is going on right in front of him. He does a great job of staying light on his feet and keeping a strong base while keeping his eyes down the field when going through his progressions. Evan Simon is capable of being a contributor in the ground game as well. He won’t wow you with his speed, but he definitely has a running element that he can add to an offense at the next level. Overall, Evan Simon should definitely come into to Rutgers with an open mindset to compete for playing time. He can develop into a consistent quarterback in the future for Rutgers.”