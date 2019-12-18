SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Monroe College (NY) three-star offensive lineman Cedrice Paillant has officially been announced as the newest member of the Rutgers Football program.

Honors



• After his senior year of high school, Paillant was awarded the Section One MVP and Lineman of the year.

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on December 13th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 10 other offers from Bowling Green, Campbell, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Southern Miss and William & Mary.

Did You Know?

• Paillant also played basketball for one season at New Rochelle.

• He is very close with former Rutgers running back Ray Rice and he considers Rice a mentor ever since his high school days.

They Said It

• TKR Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: “JUCO Offensive Lineman Cedrice Paillant is a versatile player, he can play both offensive guard and offensive tackle. First thing I noticed is that he has a violent hand strike when engaging with pass rushers. If you watch you can see his first two punches are pretty explosive and quick, which can force the pass rusher off balance. He plays with a nice base in his lower half and it allows him to move efficiently in pass blocking when moving laterally. When it comes to run blocking, Paillant has a quick first step, allowing him to generate a lot of force and power.

Cedrice holds his blocks extremely well and finishes every block at the point of attack. He will have to improve with his pad level, because he has a tendency to play high and rely solely on his strength and body frame. With the offensive line struggling last season, Paillant can definitely a player that can come into Rutgers and compete for a spot heading into the 2020 season."