SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Honors

• All-Bergen County football first team

• USA Today's All-New Jersey First Team

• Varsity Aces All-North Jersey First Team

• Maxwell Football Club Mini Max winner

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on August 8th, 2019.

• Was recruited by Nunzio Campanile.

• Chose Rutgers over six other offers from Army, Boston College, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kent State and West Virginia.

Did You Know?

• Felter is also pretty good at juggling.

• Along with football, he also played lacrosse for Bergen Catholic.

• Felter played multiple years at Bergen Catholic under Rutgers assistant coach Nunzio Campanile.

• He is rated as the 13th overall prospect in the state of New Jersey and the 21st overall offensive guard

They Said It

• Bergen Catholic High School HC Vito Campanile: “"He just plays so hard, he’s so tough, sometimes you really got to slow him down—that’s how hard he goes---that’s what the Big Ten is. He jumps out as a Big Ten type of guy. He’s not afraid to mix it up with anybody. He loves finishing blocks. He’s got a nastiness to him on the field, but on the other end, he’s a super kid off the field. He’s a kid that shows great leadership and he’s tough in every way. He’s a great kid to coach and he absolutely loves football.""

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “Felter is a mauler on the offensive line and should have seen his recruitment blow up more than it did. He’s every bit 6-foot-3 and 290-pounds or so. Felter does a great job playing on the edge of the offensive line at tackle even though he’s going to end up being a guard at Rutgers. His quickness is outstanding for an interior lineman and he gets a very good push on the defensive lineman.”

• TKR Offensive Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: “Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290-pounds, Felter is a very athletic offensive lineman who has some impressive lateral movement for his size. The first thing that caught my eye was his ability to block man-on-man and climb to the second level of a defense, which allows for running backs to find gaping holes to run through.

Some of Felter's other strengths include his blocking base, hands, and his finish through the defender. In the run game he does a real nice job of keeping his hands inside and shooting them right into the chest plate of the defender. Now, with his blocking base, whenever he approaches his opponent it allows him to drive them down the field. Most importantly, Felter does a good job of staying with his blocks and playing through the whistle.

On thing I would like to see more from Felter is some improvement on his knee bend and staying low. If he can improve on those two key attributes, it will just help his overall game a ton. Also, his toughness is a trait that will be contagious in the future when he arrives On the Banks. Overall, offensive lineman Bryan Felter will be a solid player that can hopefully give some stability and promise for the Scarlet Knights O-Line unit down the road.”