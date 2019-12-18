SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Statistics



• Rainey managed to finish his senior year with 63 total tackles (45 solo), 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass deflections and two quarterback hurries.

• The year before that, Rainey’s junior year, he had 40 total tackles (28 solo), nine tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Honors

•Top 26 Overall Players in Connecticut per GameTimeCT

Recruitment

• First pledged to Bowling Green on November 11th, 2019, but flipped to Rutgers on December 15th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 8 other offers from Bowling Green, Central Connecticut State, UMass, Merrimack, Monmouth, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart and Southwest Minnesota State.

Did You Know?

• Rainey has a wingspan that is a little bigger than nine foot.

• Along with football, Rainey also wrestles and runs track.

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “Obviously he is a big body and he has pretty good athleticism for a defensive lineman. He does a pretty good job engaging the guy in front of him. He could use his leverage a little better. Looking at the tape his main weapon is using his brush strength. He also is pretty good at getting his hands on the offensive lineman and pushing them backwards. He’s a guy who has a nose for chasing down the ball carrier. It will be up to the Rutgers staff to develop him into a player down the line.”

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: “When watching Rainey on film the main thing that stands out is truly how big he is on that defensive line. He does a solid job of staying low on the line of scrimmage and being sure his hands are ready to attack as soon as the ball is snapped. Rainey also does a great job of using his hands violently against his opponent to shed blockers off of him. Most importantly he isn’t afraid to get physical inside and make a play on the quarterback or even the inside run.



The one thing that would make Rainey dominant as an interior lineman would be to improve his “get off” from the line of scrimmage. As the ball is snapped he is a bit slow off the line and I’d like to see a bit more burst from him on his first step. This would put him in a great spot to be successful tackle at Rutgers.”