Statistics

• This past season, his senior year, Melton had 68 total tackles (43 solo), 33 tackles for loss, 11 break ups, seven sacks, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, two kickoffs returned for touchdown.

Honors



• USA Today's All-New Jersey Second Team

• Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club All-South Jersey team

Recruitment

• Originally pledged to Purdue on July 16th, 2019, but flipped to Rutgers on December 11th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 8 other offers from Army, Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Old Dominion, Purdue, Temple and Yale.

Did You Know?

• Melton won the 55m Group 2 state title in 2018.

• Also he is a Rutgers legacy. Malachi Melton's mother played basketball at Rutgers, his father played football and his brother is currently on the football team.

They Said It

• Rivals Mid-Atlantic Analyst Adam Friedman: “He’s a guy that we really like as a cornerback / defensive back. He has good length, good anticipation and he does a good job of getting turnovers. He is really dangerous with the ball in his hands, especially in open space and in the return game he will be a factor as well. He’s got to develop a couple of things like his footwork and stuff like that, but he plays with an aggressive attitude. He is one of those guys that can blanket his man and play a true man coverage. He also does a good job in zone coverage with his anticipation. Overall a pretty good pickup for Rutgers."

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: “Watching the Cedar Creek High School product on tape, there was definitely a lot to be excited about. Melton does a terrific job of closing in on his opponents with his above average closing speed to make plays on the football. He is also pretty good at tracking the football in the air and whenever he is in space. Melton's speed jumps out right away, due to the fact he plays on both sides of the football.

Now, some improvements that can be made in Melton’s game can be made in the weight room. We clearly see the flashing speed on film and his ability to close on the football. However we need to see more of Melton driving his defenders back 4-5 yards and showing off some more upper and lower body strength to be able to take his game to that next level. So I think a redshirt year to develop in a Big Ten weight room will be very beneficial for him. He is currently listed at 6’0 and 170 pounds, but with some time in the Rutgers strength program, he will be a guy you will hear a lot about at SHI Stadium in the future."