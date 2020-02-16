SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

New Brunswick High School (NJ) two-star athlete Tahjay Moore is officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight after signing his letter of intent on Friday.

Statistics

• As a senior, Moore managed to haul in 25 receptions for 402 yards and six touchdowns.

• As a junior, Moore only grabbed three receptions for 34 yards and had one sack.

Honors

• Home News Tribune All-GMC Second Team Offense

Recruitment

• Pledged to Rutgers on December 20, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 2 other offers from UMass and New Mexico Highlands.

Did You Know?

• Moore is now the second FBS prospect from New Brunswick High School over the past five years, joining class of 2016 wide receiver recruit Maurice Ffrench.

• Along with football, Moore also plays basketball for New Brunswick High School. This season he is averaging 14.1 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game.

They Said It

• TKR Offensive Film Analyst Anthony Siciliano: "When watching his tape, you can see that he is a long strider, who is a pretty fluid route runner for someone of his size. He is also a matchup problem for secondary defenders, due to the catch radius that he offers. Add in the fact that he also has strong hands and catches the football away from his body when attacking the football through the air and you definitely have some skills to work with when developing him. As for dealing with press coverage, he does a solid job of just keeping his hands and feet tied together just enough n order to create that necessary separation needed to get into his routes.

Fundamentally as a blocker he does a nice job staying with blocks and keeping his feet moving. Whenever he engages in blocks, he shoots his hands directly inside the defenders chest plate, this way he is able to have full control of his defender.

Overall, Moore is another young playmaker that has some tools that the new coaching can help to develop into a nice, young player in the future."