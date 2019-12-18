SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Alexandria (VA) two-star athlete Robert Longerbeam has signed his national letter of intent and is now officially a Rutgers Scarlet Knight.

Statistics



• This past season, Longerbeam did it all for his team. He passed for 81-of-147 for 1623 yards, 14 TDs and 9 INTs / rushed 126 times for 721 yards / caught 12 passes for 103 yards on offense. He also played some defense where he had 29 total tackles (23 solo) and one interception.

• The year before that he threw 21-of-48 for 301 yards, 3 TDs and 2 interceptions. He added 47 rushes for 231 yards and four more scores. He also had another 10 receptions for 136 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Honors

• Longerbeam won The Opening Regional DBs MVP

Recruitment

• Committed to Temple on April 6th, 2019, but flipped to Rutgers on December 11th, 2019.

• Chose Rutgers over 9 other offers from Buffalo, Elon, James Madison, Kent State, Massachusetts, Ohio, Old Dominion, Temple and Towson.

Did You Know?

• Along with football, he also runs track.

They Said It

• TKR Film Analyst Alec Simpson: “When watching Longerbeam's tape his speed is out right way. He has that speed that will put him in a position to close down on a receiver and make a play on a ball, while it is in the air. He also had eight interceptions this past season as a senior, which definitely puts him in that ballhawk category as a defensive back.

Right now Longerbeam definitely need to add some weight before being able to make big time tackles in this conference. He is currently listed at 160 pounds and at this level of football he needs to be somewhere around 195-pounds. With good weight being added to his wide frame, he will be able to drive dudes back 5 to 10 yards instead of arm tackling or waiting for his teammates to arrive to finish off the play. He also has solid length for a corner, but to make his game elite weight needs to be added the right way.”