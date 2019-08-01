What Rutgers Needs To Do To Keep The Top Talent Home
When Chris Ash arrived at Rutgers before the start of the 2016 season, he consistently talked about the need to “Fence The Garden”, and keep the best players in New Jersey, as well as in the New Yo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news