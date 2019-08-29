News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 10:04:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football set to debut "throwback" uniforms

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Over the past couple of seasons, the Rutgers Football program has always added some tweaks to their uniforms since signing a partnership with Adidas in 2017.

This year instead of adding a new set of home and away uniforms, the program will instead debut a new "throwback" uniform, which is an original replica of the uniform that Rutgers wore in the first ever football game back in 1869.


Above you can see a quick look at the new look uniforms that the Scarlet Knights will debut on October 19th for the homecoming game versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Loer3iplc9hskcpwq4y0
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}