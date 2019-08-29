Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football set to debut "throwback" uniforms
Over the past couple of seasons, the Rutgers Football program has always added some tweaks to their uniforms since signing a partnership with Adidas in 2017.
This year instead of adding a new set of home and away uniforms, the program will instead debut a new "throwback" uniform, which is an original replica of the uniform that Rutgers wore in the first ever football game back in 1869.
Above you can see a quick look at the new look uniforms that the Scarlet Knights will debut on October 19th for the homecoming game versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers.