• Gavin Griffiths: “I’m super excited to join the Rutgers men’s basketball family and it really means a lot to me. To be a part of a team that’s as good as Rutgers means everything and I just can’t wait to get started.”

• Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell: “We are so excited to welcome Gavin Griffiths into the Scarlet Knight family. Gavin is truly one of the most exciting players in the whole country out of Connecticut. He’s a high-flyer with an ability to shoot the basketball at the highest level. His IQ on the floor is tremendous as well as his work ethic. From the first time I saw Gavin on the floor I loved his enthusiasm. Gavin is another great, hardworking basketball player from an unbelievable family. We are all are looking forward to the bright future he will have at Rutgers.”

• Kingswood-Oxford HC Brad Seaman: “His greatest strength is his attention to detail and work ethic. He is that definition of hard work pays off. He’s in the gym in the summer and it’s 100 degrees in the morning and he’s working out before camp starts, then he’s doing yoga during the day and then he’s playing at night. That’s just his summer workout regimen.”

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Travis Graf: "Griffiths is definitely a player that Rutgers fans should be excited about. He’s arguably the best shooter in the class and at 6-foot-7, gives Steve Pikiell a versatile weapon on the perimeter. Griffiths gives you a knockdown shooter that can play a couple of positions and should really excel in the Scarlet Knights’ system."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Rob Cassidy: "His combination of length and elite shooting ability makes him a rare commodity but also a prospect with pro upside if the periodicals of his game develop. He can play a couple different positions and is battle tested, having averaged 13 points per game while filling it up from deep for Expressions Elite in the EYBL. He’ll need to get stronger and more comfortable taking defenders off the dribble l, but his ceiling is high.