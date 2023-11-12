• He is also the eighth four-star prospect by Rivals for Steve Pikiell since he took over in 2016.

• Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell: “

• McEachern HC Tremayne Anrchrum: “Ace is one of the most talented players that I’ve ever seen. He has a special combination of size, skill and passion. He can do anything on the floor. Finally, he LOVES playing basketball. This kid has the ability to be like a Paul George mixed with Jayson Tatum. He has the feel of a Paul George. The ability to get to the spot he wants and be comfortable to make the right play. But he also has the offensive precision and duality of a Tatum. Ace can guard all 5 positions, but he can also destroy your confidence when he’s on the offensive end."

• TKR Basketball Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart: "As a big with a wing's skill set, Bailey has all the intangibles which translate to today's high major game. He's more athletic than most at his size, with fluid baseline to baseline mobility and a vertically explosive game.

He also adds length and rim protection to the frontline as well. He's able to block and influence shots in the paint and also switch on wings/guards, capable of guarding the 2-5 at the high school level."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Rob Cassidy: "A Rutgers commit, Airious Bailey moved up a spot in the update and now sits on the No. 2 line based on his consistency, dominance and wide-ranging skill set that has NBA scouts intrigued. The 6-foot-9 forward boasts a unique blend of length, athleticism and ball-handling ability."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Jason Jordan: "By now, we know that Bailey is Rutgers' highest-ranked commit of all time, but over the last four months he’s been consistently showcasing why most experts feel his best basketball is ahead of him. At 6-foot-9, Bailey is arguably the most versatile and fluid prospect in the class and seems to be increasingly growing his killer instinct."

• NBADraft.Net's Evan Tomes: "6’8 athletic wing…Good size and length for position…High-level athleticism, among the best in the class. Runs the floor and quick off the ground with an impressive second jump, showing high-level quick twitch. Attacks the rim and will dunk in the crowded paint. Seeks out dunk opportunities in half-court situations…Natural shooting touch. Solid midrange pull-up and has potential as a scoring threat in the post. Shows a step-back, turnaround jumper, spins, reverse pivots, and other flashes of footwork from midrange…Shooting range extends to the 3PT line…Good activity and moves well off the ball…Capable of making impressive passes and reads, sometimes out of the post while other times off the dribble. Aware of his passing options, moves the ball quick, and accurately hits his target cross-court with either hand…Good rebounder for position … Good tools with his length, quickness, and versatility on the defensive end. Moves well laterally and covers ground quickly. Blocks shots well for position High-level two-way potential and has natural ability that other players in the class can’t match...Younger for his class, will turn 18 in August of his freshman year of college."