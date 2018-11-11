TKR Preview: Rutgers Basketball versus Drexel Dragons
After a big win against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday to open up the men’s basketball season, the Rutgers will be back in action this Sunday afternoon taking on the Drexel Dragons. This will most likely be another fairly easy matchup for the Scarlet Knights as the Dragons are coming off a season where they finished second to last in the CAA and lost a few of their top scorers from a season ago.
Here's everything you need to know about the game.
WHEN: Sunday at 3pm EST, BTN Plus
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Drexel Dragons
WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey
KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 128/ Drexel - 280
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
#1 G Kurk Lee (17/18 stats): 12.4ppg, 3.4rpg, 3.3apg
THE SKINNY: Lee is an interesting player and has been the Drexel's point guard for the past two seasons. He is one of the smallest players on the court most of the time as he stands at 5-foot-9, 150-pounds. Lee is expected to be the team's leading scorer this season and scored 20 or more points seven times a year ago.
#30 F Alihan Demir (17/18 stats): 10.7ppg, 5.4rpg, 1.9apg
THE SKINNY: The Turkey native should provide some much needed scoring for the Dragons as they continue to build. Demir is former junior college product and is considered by many to be more of stretch four. He scored in double-digits in 16 different games last season.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 13-18 (9-9) / Significant wins against Mt. Saint Mary’s (twice), Wagner, St. Francis
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the ninth contest between the two schools and Rutgers leads the series 6-2 after a 87-66 victory in 2016.
