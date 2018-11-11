After a big win against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday to open up the men’s basketball season, the Rutgers will be back in action this Sunday afternoon taking on the Drexel Dragons. This will most likely be another fairly easy matchup for the Scarlet Knights as the Dragons are coming off a season where they finished second to last in the CAA and lost a few of their top scorers from a season ago.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

WHEN: Sunday at 3pm EST, BTN Plus

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Drexel Dragons

WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey

KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 128/ Drexel - 280