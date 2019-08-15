With the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football season right around the corner, fans are going to have a ton of different options to watch the Scarlet Knights play at SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights are set to have seven home games this season and the program is all set for a Week One matchup against UMass on Friday, August 30. After looking over the ticket prices for the entire schedule the highest priced home game ticket is priced at $472.00 for when the Scarlet Knights host Ohio State on November 16.

