Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2019 football schedule and current ticket prices
With the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football season right around the corner, fans are going to have a ton of different options to watch the Scarlet Knights play at SHI Stadium.
The Scarlet Knights are set to have seven home games this season and the program is all set for a Week One matchup against UMass on Friday, August 30. After looking over the ticket prices for the entire schedule the highest priced home game ticket is priced at $472.00 for when the Scarlet Knights host Ohio State on November 16.
At the moment, the absolute cheapest ticket you can buy for a home game is for $16.00 for when the Scarlet Knights play host Liberty on October 26. On the flip side, the hottest ticket on the road is currently for when Rutgers travels to Michigan on September 28. The highest ticket price for that game is $3,163.00.
Here is a look at current Rutgers Football ticket prices according to seatgeek.com
Rutgers vs. UMass
Date: August 30
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Early line: -15
Highest priced ticket is: $190.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $22.00
Rutgers @ Iowa
Date: September 7
Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
Highest priced ticket is: $581.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $49.00
Rutgers vs. Boston College
Date: September 21
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Highest priced ticket is: $308.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $28.00
Rutgers @ Michigan
Date: September 28
Location: The Big House, Ann Arbor, MI
Highest priced ticket is: $3163.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $39.00
Rutgers vs. Maryland
Date: October 5
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Highest priced ticket is: $308.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $25.00
Rutgers @ Indiana
Date: Octobers 12
Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN
Highest priced ticket is: $208.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $22.00
Rutgers vs. Minnesota
Date: October 19
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Highest priced ticket is: $308.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $27.00
Rutgers vs. Liberty
Date: October 26
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Highest priced ticket is: $277.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $16.00
Rutgers @ Illinois
Date: November 2
Location: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL
Highest priced ticket is: $121.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $14.00
Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Date: November 16
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Highest priced ticket is: $472.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $119.00
Rutgers vs. Michigan State
Date: November 23
Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Highest priced ticket is: $425.00
Lowest priced ticket is: $28.00
Rutgers @ Penn State
Date: November 30
Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA
Highest priced ticket: $465.00
Lowest priced ticket: $19.00