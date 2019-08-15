News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 07:31:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2019 football schedule and current ticket prices

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

With the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football season right around the corner, fans are going to have a ton of different options to watch the Scarlet Knights play at SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights are set to have seven home games this season and the program is all set for a Week One matchup against UMass on Friday, August 30. After looking over the ticket prices for the entire schedule the highest priced home game ticket is priced at $472.00 for when the Scarlet Knights host Ohio State on November 16.

SIGN UP FOR THE KNIGHT REPORT & GET 25% OFF PLUS A $75 ADIDAS GIFT CARD!

Kfdiijtwgs00aavxnyxu

At the moment, the absolute cheapest ticket you can buy for a home game is for $16.00 for when the Scarlet Knights play host Liberty on October 26. On the flip side, the hottest ticket on the road is currently for when Rutgers travels to Michigan on September 28. The highest ticket price for that game is $3,163.00.

Here is a look at current Rutgers Football ticket prices according to seatgeek.com

Rutgers vs. UMass

Date: August 30

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Early line: -15

Highest priced ticket is: $190.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $22.00

Rutgers @ Iowa

Date: September 7

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Highest priced ticket is: $581.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $49.00

Rutgers vs. Boston College

Date: September 21

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Highest priced ticket is: $308.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $28.00

Rutgers @ Michigan

Date: September 28

Location: The Big House, Ann Arbor, MI

Highest priced ticket is: $3163.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $39.00

Rutgers vs. Maryland

Date: October 5

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Highest priced ticket is: $308.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $25.00

Rutgers @ Indiana

Date: Octobers 12

Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

Highest priced ticket is: $208.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $22.00

Rutgers vs. Minnesota

Date: October 19

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Highest priced ticket is: $308.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $27.00

Rutgers vs. Liberty

Date: October 26

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Highest priced ticket is: $277.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $16.00

Rutgers @ Illinois

Date: November 2

Location: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

Highest priced ticket is: $121.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $14.00

Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Date: November 16

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Highest priced ticket is: $472.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $119.00

Rutgers vs. Michigan State

Date: November 23

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Highest priced ticket is: $425.00

Lowest priced ticket is: $28.00

Rutgers @ Penn State

Date: November 30

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Highest priced ticket: $465.00

Lowest priced ticket: $19.00

Loer3iplc9hskcpwq4y0
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}