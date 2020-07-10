TheKnightReport - Rutgers' Sammy Alavrez to take on Vito Arujau at FloWrestling Event

Rutgers wrestling fans now have a new reason to be excited about the super show down, as Flowrestling announced today that Sammy Alvarez will be wrestling Vito Arujau of Cornell. Alvarez, who wrestles at 133-lbs, and Arujau, who wrestles at 125-lbs, will wrestle at 140-lbs.

Rutgers wrestling originally anticipated having a representative in Flowrestling’s all star match-up on July 25th, as former Scarlet Knight, and current NJRTC/SKWC athlete, Anthony Ashnault, was scheduled to take on former Ohio State Buckeye, Luke Pletcher. However, due to injury, Ashnault was forced to withdraw from the event.

Sammy Alvarez quickly became a fan favorite for the Rutgers wrestling community with his fast pace, funky style, and early success. He quickly established himself in the top 10 - 15 of the 133 – lb rankings after the prestigious Southern Scuffle tournament. Alvarez knocked off two top ten ranked foes on his way to the Scuffle championship at 133-lbs.

Alvarez’s success in the regular season, accompanied by close bouts with high-profile wrestlers such as Seth Gross and Roman Bravo-Young in the Big Ten tournament, had fans anticipating Alvarez to be a contender for a podium spot at the 2020 NCAA championships, where he was seeded 10th. His quest to be a true freshman All-American was eventually halted due the cancellation of the NCAA tournament because of COVID-19.

Alvarez’s opponent, Vito Arujau, is no stranger to success himself. Arujau was a freshman for the Cornell Big Red in 2018 – 19, where he started at 125 – lbs. Arujau’s quickness and length made him a difficult opponent to wrestle. Arujau finished fourth at the 2019 NCAA tournament, in what was a very deep 125 – lb bracket.

Arujau opted to take an Olympic redshirt in 2019 – 20, to puruse what was supposed to be the 2020 Olympic games, and did not wrestle collegiately. He still has three years of NCAA eligibility left in his career.

Both of these grapplers have unique styles, with a fast pace and funky move set. Although Alavrez is regarded as one of the quicker wrestlers in college wrestling, Arujau may have a leg up in speed. Alvarez should be a bit bigger, giving him the size advantage. As far as experience goes, Arujau will have the upper hand. Arujau captured a silver medal at both the Cadet Worlds in 2016, and the Junior worlds in 2019.

Alvarez and Arujaua will be just one of several exciting bouts on the card. The NJRTC’s Pat Downey will take on former World Champion, David Taylor, at 86 KG. It was also announced today by Flowrestling that former Bellator Batamweight champion and 2009 NCAA champion, Darrion Caldwell, will be filling in for the injured Anthony Ashnault against Luke Pletcher. The July 25th event will be headlined by a battle of two former World Champions in the United State’s Kyle Dake against Italy’s Frank Chamizo.