PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Kiy Hester is all New Jersey. He’s got Jersey pride through the rough.

Hester committed to the Rutgers football team in the class of 2014, but ultimately decided to go down to Florida and play at Miami. But, the grass wasn’t greener in the south and he found his way back up in the Garden State at Rutgers before his freshman year began.

Four years later, Hester made a verbal pledge to play as a graduate transfer at Florida International University for his final year of eligibility. However, after the dismissal of KJ Gray, there was an immediate need again at safety for the Scarlet Knights.

After meeting with head coach Chris Ash, Hester, who was never binded to play for FIU, found his back to Rutgers for good.

“Definitely. Obviously I got it tatted on my arm for a reason. I’m a Jersey guy. I love Rutgers,” said Hester, who has the ‘block R’ tattooed on his right arm. “It was a tough decision for me to make when I was going to leave, but when I came back I knew it was the right decision and I’m happy about it.”

Hester was all set to leave and he was just taking classes in the spring and summer so he could fully earn his degree and be able to transfer therefore he didn’t practice in the spring with Rutgers. That set him back some, but he’s catching back up.

“It’s awesome being back out there practicing with my guys in camp,” Hester said “I’m just flying around having fun. I missed football. I didn’t do spring ball and that was tough on me and to be out there in pads and hitting is fun.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Niemann was asked about Hester this past Thursday and says he’s doing well.

“Kiy’s off to a good start,” Niemann said. “He’s doing a nice job and is running around making plays and showing good leadership.”

Fellow senior linebacker Trevor Morris is happy to have him back there behind him as well.

“It’s good that when I look back I see him there,” Morris said. “He’s contributed a lot and he knows what he’s doing.”

Hester is locked in a position battle with junior Damon Hayes, who switched over from cornerback in the spring to provide depth. Hayes is the starter currently, but that could change depending on how fast Hester gets up to speed and how he looks. With both players being capable, it would make sense that both will play and rotate at the very least.

Hester has played in 29 games with 19 starts at safety while Hayes has 23 games of experience with nine starts, albeit that was at corner.

“It’s great because Damon has already played corner and the nickel and the nickel is kind of like a down safety. He’s smart and fast and makes plays and we definitely push each other,” Hester said. “I’ve been in position battles throughout my whole career here. I’ve played both free and strong. The battle is going great and I feel like our safety room is getting closer and closer and we’re all pushing each other. Coach (Noah) Joseph is on top of us as well.”

So what does the Plainfield native have to do to win the job?

“I feel like I have to not do anything crazy and just stick to my assignment and play fast. It’ll take care of itself. I’m not thinking about who starts. It’s just a matter of playing fast and as a good defense as a whole and being one of the best defenses in the country.”

Hester was a 2017 honorable mention by both the coaches and the media after

Making 37 total tackles with 13 pass deflections and three interceptions. He returned two of those back for touchdowns.

“I try to look at myself as a playmaker on defense and also a vocal guy,” Hester said. “I’ve been in a lot of games and I’m going into my fifth year. I’ve played a lot of ball and I want to use my experience to help the guys that haven’t played and even those who’ve been here. I see stuff a lot of faster on the field, and so my main thing is just helping any way I can.”

Along with Hester and Hayes, Rutgers returns starting cornerbacks Isaiah Wharton and Blessuan Austin and safety Saquan Hampton as well. That experience should prove beneficial come the season.

“We got a lot of experience coming back with Bless, Saquan, Isaiah, Damon and me,” the 6-0, 208-pounder said. “We’ve all played in a lot of ball games. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. That’s the biggest part.”

Depth at the safety spot even with the addition of Hayes and Hester is still an issue, but says guys like freshman Christian Izien and redshirt freshman Tim Barrow are doing well. Other guys are in the mix as well.

“Chris is going to be really good and Tim moved from corner so he can cover. He also likes to hit,” Hester said. “We got some young guys who are going to want to play and they’re all learning fast. It’s going to be hard the first time but they’re picking up the defense. Coach has high expectations.”

