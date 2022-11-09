“Just have to be ready when my number is called. When the ball is thrown to me, I have to catch and make a play.”

“They made the call. I knew it was coming to me since it was man (coverage). When the ball was thrown, I had to catch it. I caught it, felt someone on me and got him off me, made a move on the safety, and then I just started running. It was a great play, great feeling.

Against Michigan, Long ran a slant, made the grab, and turned up field for a 48-yard gain that nearly resulted in a touchdown.

His snap count has gone up and done throughout the season, but his production has risen these last few weeks. Long has at least one catch in every game this year aside from the season opener, and he’s made two receptions in each of the last two games.

Rutgers Football wide receiver Chris Long has seen a steady amount of work this fall for the Scarlet Knights.

Long seems to have formed a connection with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt who threw him the long gain this past weekend. Wimsatt, a redshirt freshman, is expected to start his third-straight game on Saturday at Michigan State.

“There's definitely some heat on it (Wimsatt’s throws),” Long said. “We have to continue to grow our connection at practice and get used to catching his passes. With him being a starter, we just continue to grow. We’ve had a lot of different QB situations.”

Long has seen Wimsatt improve over the course of the year.

“He’s definitely getting more comfortable based on how he moves and how he throws,” Long said. “He’s adapting to his role. He’s growing into a leader too. He’s doing what a starting QB does. He’s learning.”

Coming out of Willingboro in 2020, Long was originally committed to Temple. But once head coach Greg Schiano came back on board, he flipped to Rutgers. When he first got to campus, Long was at defensive back his first two years, but he is now back to wide out, his more natural position. Depth was needed at cornerback.

Long is South Jersey’s all-time leading receiver.

“It’s been fun. I’m happy. Playing DB, I had a relationship with coach Fran Brown,” Long said. “I knew at heart my position is receiver. It feels good getting back to what I love to do.

“I was able to understand both the defensive and offensive schemes. I was understanding from a DB standpoint what routes receivers run. It’s helped me out. Being back on offense, I know the defensive IDs. It’s helped a lot.”

Long has seen his chances rise recently on the field, and hopes to continue on that path these last three games.

“This is something we can become,” the 6-foot, 175-pounder said. “We’ve shown flashes. It got my feet wet and there’s more to go.”

Thanks to NJ.com's Pat Lanni for the quotes with Long.