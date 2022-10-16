Becci Fluchel fired a penalty kick past Wisconsin goalkeeper Erin McKinney at 13:30 to give the Scarlet Knights a 1-0 early lead on Senior Day at Yurcak Field. That goal would prove to be the game winning tally, as the RU defense and senior goalkeeper Meagan McClelland held the Badgers in check on their way to a 2-0 victory in the final home match of the season. For McClelland, it was the forty-third clean sheet of her career.

On a sunny autumn day, the pregame festivities honored Rutgers seniors Allison Lynch, Emily Smith, Adriana Kuryla, Hailey Gutowski, Niamh Cashin, Grace Walter as well as McClelland, who logged all 90 minutes and made five saves on her way to the shutout victory. While the defense was stout, the offense was key to controlling the tempo of the game, keeping the Badgers bottled up in their own end. The Scarlet Knights collected 15 total shots in the match, with junior Sara Brocious providing the insurance goal at 49:54, giving Rutgers the two-goal advantage.

