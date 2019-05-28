The Knight Report has confirmed that Rutgers Athletics has relieved baseball coach Joe Litterio of his position as head coach. A national search should begin immediately.

“Joe has led the program with class and character, and served as a positive mentor to our student-athletes,” Hobbs told ScarletKnights.com “We are grateful for his contributions and proud to have had an alum shepherd the team through its Big Ten transition. Moving forward, we are committed to hiring a head coach who will enhance the trajectory of the program, while also adhering to the strong values that exemplify Rutgers Baseball.”

The report comes out after the Scarlet Knights baseball team once again failed to reach the Big Ten tournament. In his six years at the helm Litterio had a combined record of 140-173-1.

This past season wasn’t an easy one for coach Litterio, as the Scarlet Knights started the year 5-15 in out of conference play. However, the team did bounce back to finish 20-31 on the year, but it wasn't enough to keep his job.

Stay tuned on The Knight Report as we will provide more updates as the information continues to come in.