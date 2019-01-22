It was cold outside, but the Rutgers men's basketball team was fired up on the inside and the Scarlet Knights defeated Nebraska, 76-69, on Monday night at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

The win in front of 5,022 fans in attendance pushed Rutgers to 9-9 overall and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference.

"I appreciate everyone coming, especially with a late night tonight and minus five degrees outside. I want to congratulate our crowd which was awesome. Our students, even though class doesn't start until tomorrow, were loud. The band and everything, I thought it was a great environment and made the RAC a tough place to play," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.

"I'm proud of these guys. We played a terrific basketball team. On both ends of the floor, they're one of the best defensive teams in the league and they have some explosive offensive players and Coach Tim [Miles] does a great job. It was a great team win for us, so I'm really pleased."

The Scarlet Knights received a boost from junior Eugene Omoruyi, who dislocated his left knee for a second time on just Jan. 9. He contributed 25 minutes, eight points, and six rebounds.

Freshman Montez Mathis led the way with a new career-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Geo Baker settled down and scored 16 points with 13 of them coming in the second half. Redshirt freshman Myles Johnson added his second-ever double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Rutgers totaled 42 points in the paint, 31 bench points, and 17 second chance points. Rutgers also out-rebounded Nebraska 44-34 including 14-9 on the offensive glass and notched five blocks and eight steals.

"It was a great team win. Geo was great in the second half. He turned the ball over twice in the first half. When they threw different looks at us, we did a really good job of attacking and executing," Pikiell said. "These guys are getting better. You saw Myles come into his own today. He's going to be a real good player for us. But we got contributions from everybody. That's what we needed tonight to win the game against a really good Nebraska team."