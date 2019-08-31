Rutgers quarterback target Tahj Bullock impressed with offense in opener
On Saturday night, quarterback Tahj Bullock and St. Peter’s Prep will take on Millville at SHI Stadium. On Friday night, the 2021 signal caller was in the building as an observer to Rutgers season opening victory over UMass.
The talented prospect, who is one of RU’s top targets at the position for next cycle, was impressed with what he saw in the win over UMass.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news