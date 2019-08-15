After originally being denied an NCAA waiver the first time around, Rutgers Football quarterback Johnny Langan has appealed and won his case to become immediately eligible for the Scarlet Knights this season.

Langan, a redshirt freshman from Bergen Catholic, transferred to Rutgers from Boston College in December. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining, including 2019.



He is listed as a former 5.6, three-star recruit, and was ranked as the number 22 overall recruit in the state of New Jersey by Rivals.com in the Class of 2018.

Langan had a solid career at Bergen Catholic as he finished his senior season with a 10-2 record and a state championship. That same year, he threw for 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with another 825 yards on the ground. He even had one reception that he took to the house for a 55-yard touchdown.

With the news of his waiver being accepted, Langan will now be eligible for playing time this season should the opportunity arise. With Artur Sitkowski and McLane Carter battling it out for the starting job, Langan will now compete against true freshman Cole Snyder for the No. 3 spot on the team.