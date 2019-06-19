Rutgers pushing hard for 2020 TE Collins as August decision nears
The Rutgers staff is currently eyeing as many as five tight ends in hope to land the first of its 2020 class, and Montclair (NJ) product Shawn Collins has been at the top of their radar dating back...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news