“We have to go to a place that we haven’t had a lot of success against a hall of fame coach (Tom Izzo),” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said over the weekend. “They have short memories and we’ll get better and learn from the tape. We will be on to Michigan State.”

So far this season, Rutgers, which moved down just one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll this week, has defeated No. 12 Illinois and Purdue in conference play along. It has a resume-building matchup with No. 23 (tie) Michigan State on the road on Tuesday night coming off of a tight 77-75 loss to fellow No. 2 seed and No. 5 Iowa.

Should the Scarlet Knights (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) hold serve and be awarded the No. 2 seed, it would be the best seed they've ever gotten in the big dance. Rutgers was a No. 6 seed in 1979, No. 9 seed in 1983 and 1991 (its last tournament appearance) and a No. 13 seed in 1989.

Don't look now, but No. 15 Rutgers men's basketball is projected as a No. 2 seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament according to CBS Sports' Jerry Palm .

For the 2020-21 season, the NCAA announced on Monday that the entire NCAA Tournament will take place in Indiana at six different sites.

Games are to be held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The Indiana Convention Center will be used for practices.

Palm has Rutgers, which has a current NET Ranking at No. 17, playing 15th-seeded Jacksonville in the opening round. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Rutgers as a No. 4 seed playing Wright State in its first contest.

Selection Sunday is set for March 14 with the Final Four on April 3 and April 5. Preliminary-round dates are still to be determined.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”

The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider for COVID-19 testing within the bubble for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Marion County Health Department has also approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA and will continue working alongside the NCAA.

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” said NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt. “With the direction of the Men’s Basketball Committee, we are making the most of the circumstances the global pandemic has presented. We’re fortunate to have neighbors and partners in Indianapolis and surrounding communities who not only love the game of basketball as much as anyone else in the country but have a storied history when it comes to staging major sporting events.

“This is going to be complicated and difficult; there’s no question about that. We appreciate the collaboration among the Men’s Basketball Committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue, and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship.”

