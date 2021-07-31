Rutgers priority 2022 WR target Omari Evans details return visit
This week marked a big one on the recruiting trail for Rutgers as kids across the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes were on campus for the last time this summer.On hand on Friday was one of the sta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news