It’s an organization unlike any other. For 15, years, Beat the Streets has helped thousands of wrestlers and programs around the country that may not have had the fortune of others. The funds that Beat the Streets raises provides funding for equipment, gear, and other basic, but costly, expenses that come with the sport of wrestling. The biggest charity event that Beat the Streets holds is its annual New York City exhibition dual meet. In the 10th annual fundraiser, world class competition was on display in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. However, unlike in years past, the “Grapple at the Garden” featured the United States freestyle team, and the 2019 NCAA division I champions. This new format gave Rutgers wrestlers Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault the opportunity to test their skills against former world medalists. In addition, 2019 wrestling signee, Jojo Aragona, was featured in the high school all-star bout which historically opens the show. Aragona took on New York’s Adam Busiello at 138-pounds. Busiello came into the bout with an impressive resume, which included five New York high school state championships. Busiello, an Arizona State commit, did not have any answers for Aragona’s explosive offense. Aragona quickly got into leg attacks, but did not just settle for lazy finishes and scrambles on the mat. Aragona exploded through a double leg takedown which drove both him and Busiello off of the stage. As the crowd gasped wondering if both competitors were alright, Aragona popped to his feet and box jumped back on to the mat, showing the 5,000 fans that he was ready to finish the job.



JoJo Aragona just doubled Adam Busiello off the stage 😮 pic.twitter.com/RGFqtH3TYD — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 6, 2019

With a commanding lead, Aragona pancaked Busiello to his back from an over-under tie. The four-point move led to a fall for Aragona, in what was a dominant victory between two nationally ranked wrestlers.

The win solidified an incredible high school career. Despite having a mile-long list of accomplishments to be proud of, Aragona is solely looking towards his next four or five seasons in Piscataway. “I’m just going to be training, training down at Rutgers”, said Aragona of his off-season plans. “If I start as a true freshman, I’m going to All-American or win a national title, hopefully”. The next Rutgers wrestling representative was Ashnault at 70 KG. Ashnault took on world silver medalist, James Green, in an all-New Jersey match up. In the first period it was all Green, who hails from Willingboro, as he quickly scored takedowns and step outs to build a commanding lead early on. After the first period, Green took a 4-0 lead over to his corner, but Ashnault could sense fatigue in Green. Ashnault came out with two takedowns of his own following a few more scores by Green. With a 8-4 deficit with seconds remaining, Ashnault did his best to attempt a four or five point score for the win, but was unsuccessful in his attempt. Following the match, Ashnault was back stage with a smile on his face, cheering on his teammate and enjoying the action. His thoughts were positive, and he was hopeful about his next encounter with Green. “I got him”, said Ashnault with a smile on his face. “I started slow, but next time it will be different”.

The 149-pound national champion could see Green again at the World Team Trials in Raleigh, N.C. The winner of that tournament will have the opportunity to face Ryan Deakin of Northwestern at Final X, for a chance to make the United States world team at 70 KG. Suriano was the final Scarlet Knight to compete in “The Garden”, as he came in as a heavy underdog against world bronze medalist Joe Colon. Suriano, despite the media predictions that were not in his favor, never had a moment of doubt. Action got underway as most Suriano matches do, with plenty of hand fighting and fast feet. Both wrestlers were not in a hurry to take a leg attack, as both Suriano and Colon have a tendency to be defensive. As a result of lack of action, Suriano was put on the shot clock. Rather than attempting a bad shot and giving up two points, Suriano gave up the shot clock point, and was down 1-0 after the first period. In the second period, it was Colon who was hit for passivity, and was put on the shot clock after a 1-0 score remained on the board for the first minute of the second period. Colon could not score, and not only gave Suriano a point, but the lead based on freestyle criteria. With the lead, Suriano did not have to score, and could pull off one of the biggest upsets of the night. However, to put the nail in the coffin, Suriano blasted through a high crotch as Colon raised out of his stance for just a second.

Will Nick Suriano challenge for a spot on this year’s World Team? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zuwqagLYXM — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 8, 2019

After seconds counted down from the clock to zero, Suriano stretched his arms out wide, and embraced the New crowd as he defeated Colon, 3-1. It was a victory that very few saw coming. Colon currently sits in Final X as the favorite to make the world team at 61 KG. With this victory, Suriano is sure to wrestle in the freestyle world team trials in Raleigh, right? No one truly knows, as Suriano did not give much of an answer to the media following his win. “I got cool stuff brewing outside of wrestling. [I'm] more than a wrestler, that’s all. I like to balance my life a little bit”, said Suriano.