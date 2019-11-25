The bad news just keeps piling on for Rutgers fans.

On Monday afternoon, the Ray Guy Award announced its top three finalists for punter of the year and Rutgers' Adam Korsak was not on the list.

This season, the junior from Melbourne, Australia has punted 71 times for an average of 43.70 yards. He’s also pinned 30 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, 18 inside the 10, and nine inside the five with just one touchback.

As of right now Korsak has punted for the most amount of yards in the nation with 3,100 and he's been honored as the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week three times this year alone. His longest punt went for 69 yards.

The Scarlet Knights also lead the Big Ten in net punting at 41.83 yards. Interim head coach Nunzio had this to say about Korsak early Monday morning.

“Adam has continued to really just amaze people with his ability to pin the ball inside the five yard line,” Campanile said. “It's amazing how consistent he is and how accurate is unreal. He's unflappable when he's getting rushed, he's getting pressure, he's just, he manages to kick the ball with tremendous accuracy under pressure. He really is a pretty unique player. I mean, where he's placed the ball, I was thinking about this during the game the other day, we punted at the end of the game, and you're like maybe you go for this. And he gets to go out there and drop the ball on the two-yard line. I thought that was at least a fitting sendoff to his season at home. So, yeah, he had never ceases to amaze you with his consistency and level of excellence.”

Here is a quick look at the numbers for the three finalists along with Korsak.

Max Duffy, Kentucky: 45 punts / 2,200 yds (48.9 avg) / 22 inside the 20 / 2 TBs

Dane Roy, Houston: 54 punts / 2,531 yds (46.8 avg) / 30 inside the 20 / 2 TBs

Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse: 64 punts / 2,799 yds (43.7 avg) / 27 inside the 20 / 2 TBs

ADAM KORSAK: 71 punts / 3,100 yds (43.7) / 30 inside 20 / 1 TB