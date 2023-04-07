It turned out to be a very good Friday for Rutgers, indeed.

Starter Raimy Gamsby faced only eight Buckeye batters in the opening game of the series, but she surrendered two home runs, one of which was a devastating grand slam in the second inning of play. Before many of the 1,036 fans in attendance had even taken their seats, Ohio State was already sporting a 5-0 lead.

That might have been enough for some opposing teams to fold. But not this year’s Scarlet Knights.

Coach Kristen Butler wasted no time in pulling Gamsby, quickly replacing her with Ryann Orange. The freshman responded, and was able to put out the fire to hold off the Buckeyes for the remainder of the inning.

The Scarlet Knights then began the task of chipping away at the lead, first scoring two runs in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Veterans lead this year’s Rutgers squad, and one of the most dependable is senior Payton Lincavage. Once again, in a key situation Lincavage shined, this time belting a three-run homer in the top of the fourth to tie the game, 5-5.