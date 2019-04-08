Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers one of latest schools to host 2020 St. Joe's Prep RB Burrell

L5yqrcnxujguxgffcyin
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The last time St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) running back Kolbe Burrell was at Rutgers, he carried the Hawks with two touchdowns as part of a 13-point comeback in their season-opening ‘Battle On The Banks’...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}